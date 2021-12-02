How much social media is too much?

Social media can be good for many things. It can be great for marketing yourself or products. But a lot of times it can be a huge distraction from productivity.

I know I am not the only person who gets home and still has work to do but ends up checking social media. What I think will be a short amount of time, jumping from one app to another, eventually turns into me watching dog videos for an hour.

Today, there are a lot of different social media platforms people can download and have. Nearly everyone has at least one social media application and having more than one or all of the different platforms can become very distracting.

For example, I have Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat and I feel like even that is too much for me. Now, TikTok and other popular platforms under Meta (formerly Facebook) are increasingly popular.

I could not imagine how distracted I would be with more than three apps. I try not to check social media that often but it’s hard sometimes when you have time to kill during the day.

Social media can be very distracting during class or work when sometimes those things can be quite boring. It’s easy to pull out my phone and check social media anytime it crosses your mind.

But what you think is a couple of minutes of scrolling ends up being much longer.

Even now, new social media platforms are underway. The new “Metaverse” was announced by Mark Zuckerberg after Facebook announced its rebrand to Meta on Oct. 28.

Metaverse is being described to use different elements of technology like VR and live in a digital universe. This means that you could essentially live another life online.

I do not see the appeal and is something like this necessary? It will be making the companies a lot of money which makes sense for them to do.

I do not feel like we need a whole universe of social media when there is already so much media out there. I feel as though this could be the most distracting social media platform.

There will probably be so much to do in the virtual world that it will take away from real-life experiences and reinforce the huge distraction that social media is.

Having a virtual life online while already having to live your real-life sounds like too much to handle.

This will probably change social media for the years to come but I think living in your own universe will be extreme. A person’s mental health could seriously decline if their life on social media is so much better than their actual life. Relationships can decline because people can be obsessed with social media.

People will become too involved with this newest form of social media. It may get to the point where some people could not differentiate things in their online life and their real life.

There is such thing as too much social media consumption, and the “Metaverse” just took it a step further.