How my expectations for spring break have changed for the better

All throughout high school, I couldn’t help but wonder what college students did for spring break.

Some students may say they were going to go party in Mexico or go on a cruise to let loose after midterms. But is that what they really say, or is that what I’ve been shown in the movies?

Let’s be honest: what do students really do for spring break? The one and only thing I look forward to during spring break is doing absolutely nothing.

There is nothing more soothing than knowing you don’t have to wake up early the next day and battle an internal debate over whether it’s a good idea to skip class. I finally get to catch up on all my shows, stay up late and drink endless amounts of wine with my loved ones.

There have been spring breaks over the years that I felt disappointed in myself for not having a wild vacation. I tried to live up to the movie “Spring Breakers,” but let’s be real, no one should have that type of spring break and most importantly—it’s not reality.

I think taking a vacation is great; however, getting into legal trouble and forgetting what day of the week it is does not sound appealing when you know you have work and school in a week.

My idea of spring break has shifted over the years after I went on a cruise and found myself exhausted returning to class the following Monday. Although I’d love to go to Papas and Beer in Mexico with my friends every year, I found that doing nothing was my newfound bliss during that one week.

I feel that it’s okay to finally let go of the stigma of trying to live up to the way entertainment has shown us how to live our life during spring break. We are tired, burnt-out students and sometimes going on a trip to Mexico sets us up to be tired for the rest of the semester.

I feel it is also important to understand that wanting to do absolutely nothing for spring break does not make you weak. It makes you human.

I mean, hello, we are part-time-full time college students with jobs, trying to also maintain a social life and workout.

My expectations for spring break have shifted immensely from wanting to party hard to being ecstatic that I can stay home and cook breakfast without having to run out the door with a granola bar I won’t even eat.

That week off is a great time to explore new restaurants on Second Street in Long Beach, visit places close to us like Huntington Beach, and enjoy the local beaches like Peninsula Bay beach with friends.

This spring break, you can find me at the local beach, sipping a cocktail with no rush to find a good parking spot at school.