Spill the Tea: How do students feel about rising gas prices?

Jason Portillo

First-year psychology major

“It is very difficult. I’m spending about 100 dollars a week just to fill up my tank, which is unfortunate. It feels like within just a couple of days, I’m already losing gas faster than ever. It’s not only draining my car, but these prices are draining my pockets.”





Chioma Nyenke

Fourth-year environmental science major

“California’s gas prices have always been high, and of course it is frustrating, but it has also been interesting to visit other places and see how their gas prices are increasing as well. I was just in Ohio and my brother was complaining that the gas was $4.50, and all I was thinking was, ‘Why are you complaining, that’s cheap compared to ours!’”

Jonah Lee

First-year film major

“What am I gonna do, not buy gas?”





Isabella Boitano



First-year interior design major