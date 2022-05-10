Are your mind and body ready for finals?

It’s easy to experience constant stress while balancing numerous deadlines, group projects, essays, work, relationships and money issues.

Chronic stress causes the body to become continuously tense. The Schneck Medical Center states that this never-ending state of guardedness wreaks havoc on our bodies, causing musculoskeletal pain, chronic fatigue, headaches, metabolic disorders, immune disorders and depression.

According to the University of Rochester Medical Center, constant stress also increases the risk for hypertension, heart attack and stroke because continual high levels of the hormone cortisol can increase blood pressure, blood cholesterol and blood sugar.

Acknowledging that most students feel constant stress is extremely important because it allows us to find ways to de-stress during finals and form good habits that will continue for years to come.

The American Psychological Association (APA) states that stress-relieving practices and relaxation therapies have been effective in reducing stress while improving our well-being, mood and daily function.

Beneficial strategies to reduce stress response include maintaining a healthy support network, regular exercise, a healthy diet and getting an adequate amount of sleep.

Massage therapy is known to reduce tension and stress carried in the body. Going to places like Lebua Thai Massage and Spa can help. There are two locations in the Long Beach area that Cal State Long Beach students can go to.

One is located on Studebaker Road, but the closest one to campus is on Bellflower Boulevard. I’ve personally been here and loved my experience, and their prices are affordable too.

It’s $60 for a 60-minute Thai, Swedish, or deep tissue massage. They also provide a 30-minute head, neck and shoulder massage for $45 if you are looking to relieve tension in that area of your body.

Their hours are from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Appointments are appreciated, but walk-ins are welcome.

An on-campus massage resource is Beach Balance. Beach Balance at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center offers a variety of general massages and specialty massages for students starting at $25 for 30 minutes, $45 for 60 minutes, or $65 for 90 minutes.

Their hours are from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday. Appointments must be made 24 hours in advance. To schedule, contact SRWC Beach Balance at (562) 985-0763.

If you can’t spend any money during finals time, go up to Room 313 in the University Student Union (USU). The USU Beach Balance office offers 20-minute full-body massage chairs that are wonderful too. Just make sure you reserve on the SRWC GO app.

Students must be sure to fill out the student health questionnaire before and present your green checkmark while checking in.

Students should utilize on-campus resources as much as possible.

The Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden is a relaxing spot on campus to study, meditate, or walk around. Go alone or with friends to relax and relieve some of the tension surrounding finals.

The most important part of succeeding and keeping your body healthy is getting enough sleep, nourishment and exercise. According to the Sleep Foundation, college-aged populations need about 7-9 hours of sleep every night.

Students should not have to suffer stress alone. There are resources on campus to reach out to if the feelings of stress are too unbearable.

CSULB Counseling and Psychological Services offer stress management workshops, along with individual or group counseling sessions, to support students during these stressful times.

Good luck and study hard for the end of this semester but remember to dedicate enough time to take care of your mental and physical health.