Remembering 9/11

NEW YORK — The streets of New York City surrounding Ground Zero teemed with police in preparation for the September 11th Commemoration. 2022 marks the 21st anniversary of 9/11, and was held at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.

The September 11th Memorial Commemoration is attended by any family members of the deceased that are able to make the trip and provided special entry to the name-reading of lost victims, as well as free entry to the museum afterward.

The memorial pools were left reserved for victim’s relatives and essential persons only from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. On entry, all family relatives are given a blue ribbon to commemorate the memorial service and too easily separate those allowed into the event from any other civilians. The space in between both the North and South Memorial Pools were filled from all corners.

Influential New York politicians made an appearance to the ceremony, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris. All connected to the city of New York, share the somber weight that accompanies its history, carrying the memories families hope to preserve.

My family being from California, has had a sincere connection to the state of New York since the loss of my father’s sister on Flight 175. The events of 9/11 changed not only my family, but many other individuals who lost loved ones across all four attacks. Ana Gloria Pocasangre Debarrera was a truly special individual, like many others working hard to provide for her family through an exports job that allowed her to travel between El Salvador and New York.

“And my father Jon Leslie Albert, I was 13 years old on September 2001, we had a wonderful relationship to date, but I ask how well does a 13 year old boy really know his father?” David Albert said.

The families of victims are encouraged to apply for name reading, and often use it as an opportunity for to pass their memories to the next generation of the family. There are six moments of silence in recognition of all four attacks and the fall of the each tower.

The tragedy of 9/11 is still one of the largest losses of life on American soil to terrorism. This is an example of why it is important in times of strain, difficulty, and suffering to come together as a community. The strength of love for our families provides, may also provide unity between one another to overcome a tragedy as September 11th, and it is important that we never forget the many loved souls lost. The memorial service is televised annually live on television and online and I encourage you to tune in so that their memories may live on.