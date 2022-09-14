Influential Tunes: K-pop group SEVENTEEN helped me traverse a new _World

Moving from the Philippines to the U.S. in 10th grade, I had to adjust to a completely new world of language, cultures and a new relationship with my own identity.

In this process of adjustment and change, I felt as though I was losing parts of my “real” self. During a brief period, I even rejected parts of my culture in hopes to behave more “American” in a society unfamiliar to me.

Music, like always, helped me find something to confide in, something to express the loss I felt. In those moments, I stumbled upon the K-pop group SEVENTEEN and their song “Home.”

Lit up with English translations of the song, my computer showed the lyrics: “Though we’re far away, the memories bring us closer,” and “Because I’m your home, a place you can come to.”

Immediately, I felt a sense of comfort in my situation. The song talks about how finding belonging with those you care about, although afar, can bring warmth to even the coldest of winters.

As I immersed myself more in their music, engaging more with their fan base and reconnecting with my Asian cultures, I, too, found this type of belonging.

I slowly learned that being prideful about my identity and diversity is one of the best things I can do for myself as an immigrant.

One of their members, Vernon, shared the same experience. As an Asian-American himself, he mentioned in an audio collection called Mindset that making music as part of SEVENTEEN also helped him feel “grounded” in his identity.

Now, it has been four years since I immigrated to America, and SEVENTEEN recently wrapped up their North America tour “Be the Sun” where I was able to see them in concert for the third time in Los Angeles.

As they performed their latest single, “_World,” I was reminded once again of how we have control of our own “world”, as long as we surround ourselves with things that give us a sense of belonging and empower our identity.