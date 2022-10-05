Spill the Tea: How are students preparing for midterms?

“To be honest, I’m not doing anything specifically besides looking over study guides,” Matthew Morales, a fourth-year political science major, said. “I sometimes go with friends to the gym and play racquetball, as well as play music with them on the weekends.”

“I feel relieved because I actually just finished my last midterm,” Martin Hidalgo, a fourth-year communications major, said. “I listened to a lot of music and played basketball during the time, which was helpful.”

He also had a tip he wanted to share.

“I hand wrote all my notes, which really helped me retain a lot of information,” Hidalgo said. “Because of that, I felt well prepared and not really stressed.”

“I’m just trying to keep up with actual assignments to prepare,” Krisia Martinez, a first-year graduate student in criminology, said. “I’m going to a Bad Bunny concert soon which should be fun.”

“I’m not stressed because I don’t really get midterms as an art student, but of course there is still the normal work,” Chelsy Garcia, a fifth-year art education major, said. “I been wanting to go to the recreation center soon.”