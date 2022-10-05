Photo credit: Kristina Agresta
Spill the Tea: How are students preparing for midterms?

Matthew Morales, fourth year political science major. Photo credit: William Liang
“To be honest, I’m not doing anything specifically besides looking over study guides,” Matthew Morales, a fourth-year political science major, said. “I sometimes go with friends to the gym and play racquetball, as well as play music with them on the weekends.”

Martin Hidalgo, fourth year communications major. Photo credit: William Liang
“I feel relieved because I actually just finished my last midterm,” Martin Hidalgo, a fourth-year communications major, said. “I listened to a lot of music and played basketball during the time, which was helpful.”

He also had a tip he wanted to share.

“I hand wrote all my notes, which really helped me retain a lot of information,” Hidalgo said. “Because of that, I felt well prepared and not really stressed.”

Krisia Martinez, first year graduate in criminology. Photo credit: William Liang
“I’m just trying to keep up with actual assignments to prepare,” Krisia Martinez, a first-year graduate student in criminology, said. “I’m going to a Bad Bunny concert soon which should be fun.”

Chelsy Garcia, fifth year art education major. Photo credit: William Liang
“I’m not stressed because I don’t really get midterms as an art student, but of course there is still the normal work,” Chelsy Garcia, a fifth-year art education major, said. “I been wanting to go to the recreation center soon.”

