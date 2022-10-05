Students make plans for Halloween

The holiday season is rapidly approaching, starting with Halloween in just a few weeks. Long Beach State students share their plans for Halloween activities, costumes and decorations as the first holiday of the season approaches.

“I was going to go to a Halloween costume party, I’ll probably work in the morning and then party at night,” said Jasminh Lemus, a third-year anthropology major.

In regards to her costume, Lemus mentioned that last year she dressed as a java chip frappuccino. “I think I’m just gonna re-use it and make my boyfriend be a frappuccino as well,” she said.

James Davis, a sixth-year mechanical engineering major, has a unique Halloween activity in mind. “For like five years in a row my friends and I have gone to IHOP, so I go to IHOP on Halloween,” he said.

For some people, Halloween decorations are a must. “I like to be spooky all year long, so I always have things around the house, but obviously for October I try to go as all out as I can,” said Amber Alonso, a fourth-year psychology major.

“I think I’m just going to go out with friends, usually we just walk around our city,” said Anthony Aguilar, a second-year mechanical engineering major. “I do dress up, but I don’t really have a costume planned this year. I’m just gonna put something together last minute.”

When asked about what costume ideas he had in mind for the holiday, Matthew Simpson, a third-year film major, said “I’ve been told that I look like the guy from Meet the Robinsons, you know, the one with the black hair, really tall…”

“I think I’m just going to have a little get-together with my friends and dress up,” said Jolene Presinal, a third-year animation major.

Alyse Olivas, a first-year BFA illustration major, plans to spend the day with her family. “I’m going to go to the ‘rich areas’ where my aunt lives in the Van Nuys area with my family and trick-or-treat there,” she said.

When asked about her costume, Danielle Maxwell, a third-year creative writing major, said “I’m either doing Red Riding Hood, Strawberry Shortcake, or something else fun. I’ve got a long list.”

“I love to decorate. I’m a big person for pumpkin carving and going to the pumpkin patch. I feel like Halloween is never just one day, it is a whole season,” she said.