Cheering for Sister Cindy is bad, even if you’re doing it ironically

Sister Cindy is a traveling preacher known for her misogynistic catchphrases, insults toward audience members, homophobia and use of shock value as a means to evangelize.

She doesn’t exactly sound like someone you’d enjoy being around, and yet she always draws a crowd. With a catchphrase like “be a ho no mo,” and referring to her sermons as “Cindy’s Slut Shaming Show,” she is quite the spectacle.

Sister Cindy’s language has targeted many marginalized groups. I believe that students who really care about those around them, those who may be hurt by Cindy’s rhetoric, should not give her the time of day, let alone gather a cheering crowd around her.

The reality is that Sister Cindy promotes homophobia, racism, and misogyny, with the latter being a huge part of her platform, specifically slut-shaming.

Cindy travels with her brother Jed, who both supports her views and shares a similar sermon by the name of “Sex Ed with Brother Jed.”

Cindy is very open about her view on homosexuality being a sin. For the college students who grew up deeply hurt by extremist evangelical rhetoric, Cindy’s sermons can be anxiety-inducing, and not funny at all.

I believe Sister Cindy has the right to free speech and students have the right to listen in. However, it’s disheartening to walk by the cheering crowd knowing who they’re cheering for.

By applauding for Cindy, or chanting her name, you’re empowering her and contributing to her platform. When you post a video of her on TikTok and it goes viral, you’re contributing to her platform.

Do you really want to platform a hateful person? Is it worth the laughs? The likes?

Individuals might feel that embracing hate and reclaiming the misogynistic title of “slut” can be empowering, but fans of Sister Cindy should consider their impact on others, not just their personal enjoyment.

Some students even request that Cindy visits their campus. When Sister Cindy promoted her recent visit to the Beach on TikTok, users left comments like “Come back to Long Beach” and “Please come to Cal Poly.”

It’s unbelievable how excited college students are to be visited by someone who uses bigoted language and shields her eyes from same-sex couples kissing.

Finding Cindy funny and not associating her with feelings of fear and shame is a privilege. Students who experience this privilege need to realize that Sister Cindy isn’t just some crazy outlier. Her views are common among evangelicals across the country.

It’s a sad reality. People like Cindy are the ones who create and support homophobic and transphobic laws, the ones who kick out their gay children even if it will lead to homelessness.

Next time you see Sister Cindy, it’s okay to be curious, but be mindful of the impact a positive reaction might have on your peers.

Your attention feeds into her confidence and success. Is it worth it?