Rain, rain, come my way

I’ve never really agreed with the nursery rhyme, “rain, rain, go away.”

Maybe it has to do with the fact that I’ve lived in California my whole life, that we barely get to see the rain in our cities, but I’ve always wanted the rain to come my way.

The recent rain storm that occurred in Long Beach last Monday and Tuesday, really made me miss the weather that comes along with it.

While some may dislike how it makes the ground slippery and wet, or that it makes the sky a dark and gloomy gray, I’ve always enjoyed how the rain brings calm into the world both during and after it takes place.

The quiet that comes from it brings serenity. The pitter-patter that the droplets make on the roof is mesmerizing. At that moment, there is nothing in the world besides you and the rain.

When it is time for the sun to shine once again, all of nature is given the chance to grow. It becomes more lively than ever before.

Since California has been consistently dealing with a drought, it’s reassuring to know that every once in a while, it still has a chance to grow and develop its beautiful landscapes.

Although this reassurance can be relaxing for me, some people might not see it that way.

With the rainy seasons occurring more often, people’s emotions can be affected. Feelings of depression can play a role in one’s mood and mentality, as some individuals may face Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

According to John Hopkins Medicine, SAD can occur when there are shorter days or less light in the day, causing a chemical change in the brain.

Even though some individuals may deal with this disorder, I’ve never personally dealt with it. The dark rain clouds that take over the sky always get me excited for what is to come for the future of my neighborhood.

In the end, though, California needs more rain. The state is currently dealing with drought, especially in midland areas like Fresno, so hope for the rain to come my way is not for just my personal enjoyment, it is for the health and well-being of my state as well.