Spill the Tea: What do students think about the food on campus?

“It is very limiting here for someone that depends on Cal Fresh and food stamps,” said Alberto Domingo Quinonez, a fourth-year creative writing major. “I can only go to El Pollo Loco because it’s the only place in the USU that takes food stamps.”

“As a vegetarian, the dining hall is somewhat accommodating to me,” said Michael Hinojos, a third-year philosophy major. “When it comes down to meatless options, there’s usually side options like fries, but that’s not really a meal.”

“If you’re a night school student, the food services on campus are pretty much nonexistent,” said Jacob Ingram, a third-year geography graduate student. “If we had an al pastor taco man coming through and somebody pushing a paleta cart around, we could actually build the campus into a community hub.”

“I don’t think they should have gotten rid of the whole dining plaza where they had Panda Express and all other kinds of options,” said Jordan Mazzarella, a fourth-year English education major. “I was a big fan of that.”

“The food quality itself is pretty average,” said Taylor Loegering, a third-year communications major. “It doesn’t feel the most nutritious, but it’s here and it’s convenient.”