Spill the Tea: What do students think about the food on campus?

Alberto Domingo Quinonez, a fourth-year creative writing major, relies on food stamps and has difficulty finding options that accept them on campus. Photo credit: Samantha Cortes

“It is very limiting here for someone that depends on Cal Fresh and food stamps,” said Alberto Domingo Quinonez, a fourth-year creative writing major. “I can only go to El Pollo Loco because it’s the only place in the USU that takes food stamps.”

Michael Hinojos, a third-year philosophy major, primarily eats from the dining hall. Hinojos would like to see more variety in the meatless food options. Photo credit: Samantha Cortes

“As a vegetarian, the dining hall is somewhat accommodating to me,” said Michael Hinojos, a third-year philosophy major. “When it comes down to meatless options, there’s usually side options like fries, but that’s not really a meal.”

Jacob Ingram, a third-year geography graduate student, would like to see greater food equity at LBSU and more opportunities for street vendors to sell on campus. Photo credit: Samantha Cortes

“If you’re a night school student, the food services on campus are pretty much nonexistent,” said Jacob Ingram, a third-year geography graduate student. “If we had an al pastor taco man coming through and somebody pushing a paleta cart around, we could actually build the campus into a community hub.”

Jordan Mazzerella, a fourth-year English education major, regularly ate at the University Dining Plaza before the pandemic. Now that the UDP is closed, Mazzerella struggles to find healthy and affordable food on campus. Photo credit: Samantha Cortes

“I don’t think they should have gotten rid of the whole dining plaza where they had Panda Express and all other kinds of options,” said Jordan Mazzarella, a fourth-year English education major. “I was a big fan of that.”

Taylor Loegering, a third-year communication studies major, dorms on campus and regularly eats from the dining hall. Photo credit: Samantha Cortes

“The food quality itself is pretty average,” said Taylor Loegering, a third-year communications major. “It doesn’t feel the most nutritious, but it’s here and it’s convenient.”

