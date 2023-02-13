Three Valentine’s Day movies to watch during date night

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, so what better time than now to prepare with some great films to end an excellent date night?

“Always Be My Maybe”

This 2019 romantic comedy follows the story of Marcus Kim, portrayed by Randall Park, and Sasha Tran, played by Ali Wong. After years of not keeping in touch due to a high school fling gone wrong, we find both characters living completely different lives. Sixteen years later, Sasha is now a world-renowned celebrity chef, while Marcus is still living with his father and performing with his unsuccessful high school band.

This is both a relatable story and great representation of Asian-American culture. Both of these elements are mirrored in the main characters, their families and their drastically different lives.

The film is a heart-warming story that portrays the idea of “will they, won’t they” in a charming way. It will make for a fun time if you’re looking for a feel-good story and some laughs. “Always Be My Maybe” is available to watch on Netflix.

“Love, Simon”

Another great romantic film is “Love, Simon.” Based on Becky Albertalli’s “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda,” this story is about Simon Spier, a closeted gay teenager, who is portrayed by Nick Robinson.

The movie follows Spier as he tries to balance his relationships with his friends and family while also being threatened by a blackmailer who wants to expose his sexuality. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions, but still an absolutely endearing movie filled with great performances and an incredible story.

For fans of John Hughes-style films (“The Breakfast Club,” “Sixteen Candles,” “Pretty in Pink”), this is a great recommendation. The film feels like a modern classic, with a heartwarming story and memorable characters, while also being near-perfect representation of an LGBTQ+ coming-of-age love story. “Love, Simon” is available to watch on Hulu.

“The Big Sick”

For fans of rom-coms, “The Big Sick” is a must-watch film. The movie follows the story of an interracial couple, Kumail and Zoe, and their struggles with the cultural differences between their families. This all occurs while Emily, played by Zoe Kazan, is sick with a strange illness.

Kumail Nanjiani plays the role of himself, as the movie is based on the real-life relationship between him and Emily V. Gordon. It’s a fun and light-hearted story that balances the hilarious and heartbreaking. The film is a relatable and honest story about interracial relationships, and does a great job of representing Middle Eastern cultures, specifically Pakistani culture.

This movie shows how daunting it might be to be introduced to a whole different world you aren’t used to, all while trying to handle an awkward relationship. “The Big Sick” is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.