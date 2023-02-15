Why Valentine’s Day is my favorite holiday

Valentine’s Day gets criticized for a multitude of reasons. Whether it’s too cheesy, too commercial or only fun if you’re in a relationship, many believe that the holiday is not worth celebrating.

I disagree. In fact, Valentine’s Day is my favorite holiday of all time.

In my opinion, the colors, the candy and the heart-shaped everything make Valentine’s Day the cutest of all holidays. It’s a bit cheesy, yes. But if you learn to look past the holiday’s cliché nature, you might come to appreciate the value it has to offer.

While Valentine’s Day might be celebrated most often by couples over expensive dinners and fancy date nights, this “day of love” can truly be celebrated by anyone.

To me, Valentine’s Day has also symbolized “love” in just about any form. Love for family, love for friends, and love for life itself.

Valentine’s Day can serve as a reminder to be loving to those around us. If you’re not spending this day with a significant other, you can make it special by starting your own personal traditions.

Whether it’s doing a random act of kindness, complimenting a stranger or checking in on your friends, finding small ways to spread more love in the name of Valentine’s Day can change your outlook on the entire holiday.

New Valentine’s Day inspired celebrations have emerged in recent years as well. For example, “Galentine’s Day” is a popular celebration held during February within female friend groups to honor and celebrate their own bonds together.

Despite its stereotype, Valentine’s Day can be a versatile and unique celebration for any and everyone. This day is a perfect time to reflect on the love we give to both ourselves and our friends and family.

All the lovey stuff aside, Valentine’s Day also gives us an excuse to indulge in candy and desserts, and what could be better than that?