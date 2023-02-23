Lebron James is truly a King

It wasn’t supposed to be done. Many thought it was an impossible task, that achieving it would be nothing short of a miracle.

None of the other greats, not even Michael Jordan nor Kobe Bryant, were able to accomplish it. The quest for number one on the all-time scoring list seemed to be unattainable for the past 39 years.

But one night with millions of people tuning in nationwide, one man that they call “The King” did what so many thought would be impossible.

His name was LeBron Raymone James Sr. and ever since he stepped into the NBA scene in 2003 the world had heavy expectations.

This was because James was drafted straight out of high school at just 18 years old.

Many questioned him, but their biggest concern was whether or not someone so young would be able to live up to the hype. The answer was yes.

James took on the challenge and has thus dominated the sports world for the past 20 years.

He won four championships with the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. He has won four MVP awards, two gold medals in the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics. He was also selected to play in the NBA All-Star Game for 19 consecutive years. The pressure did not faze him out one bit.

After 20 years, having spent half of his life in the NBA, one would think that someone even as great as James would slow down, but as a matter of fact, this couldn’t be further from the truth.

This has been the case with many other great athletes, as they age out and decide to settle down, but not James.

James refuses to let father time take its toll and remains the face of the NBA even at 38 years old.

He is still just as competitive and just as phenomenal as he was when he played his first professional game. Actually, he’s gotten even better as the years have went by.

Unfortunately, this will not last forever. There will be a day where his illustrious career comes to an end. The day he decides to hang it up and step away from the game for good.

What would become of the NBA or even of sports in general when this happens? If James could achieve such an incredible feat, then what’s next?

Will someone in the MLB trump Barry Bonds’ all-time home run record? Will there ever be someone in the NFL who breaks Jerry Rice’s record of 22,895 receiving yards?

James may have just sparked new life into the world of sports with this accomplishment.

It might’ve been the trigger for more memorable moments to occur in sports. Buckle your seat belts because we’re in for an exciting ride.