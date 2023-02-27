The ups and downs of womanhood

In today’s climate, it seems as if womanhood cannot be discussed without becoming political.

Many people claim that “being a woman” is based on what is “in between your legs.” However, womanhood cannot be defined by scientific bounds. Every woman experiences it differently.

It is diverse and unique amongst each individual, it’s almost conceptual instead of concrete. My experience with womanhood has been tragic, yet simultaneously so beautiful.

Womanhood is scrolling on my Pinterest and saving wedding dresses to a board, daydreaming about the day I get to walk down the aisle. Womanhood is creating new playlists for each season of my growth.

Womanhood is exchanging compliments with strangers, solely because I know it will brighten their day.

Womanhood is when I sit in the living room watching “Gone Girl,” sympathizing with Amy Dunne. It’s understanding that “American Psycho,” is simply social commentary for the toxic masculinity we still see today.

Womanhood is teenage girlhood. It’s struggling through existential crisis as you attempt to find your place in a world that is seemingly against you. It is watching all of your friends struggle with the same problem, as you laugh and cry about the absurdity of it all.

Womanhood is when my family and I gather in the kitchen to clean up after Christmas, all laughing together and truly soaking in one another’s company.

Womanhood is being raised to be the perfect wife, learning how to sew, clean and cook at just 8-years-old. Being a woman is watching suppressive out-of-date norms become disguised as “tradition.”

Womanhood is getting my runs in early because running at night is too risky. It’s having to try ten times harder to achieve the same recognition as my male colleagues.

However, being a woman, in my opinion, is most strongly centered in solidarity.

Womanhood is about experiencing beautiful, genuine friendships, because no one can empathize with you like another woman.

Womanhood is about sticking together, despite the bad cards we might’ve been dealt. It’s about lifting other women up, battling against the social stigmas and inequality together.

Our true duty, as women, is to be there for each other. This is what womanhood means to me.