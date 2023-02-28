Three female artists who deserve more hype

Many are married to stale playlists crowded with mall EDM and bleeped-out rap, plaguing retail spaces and haunting their associates.

Back in the day, this was understandable. Radio was only so expansive, and there were only so many CD’s to burn. Now, there are no excuses for poor taste.

With the introduction of streaming platforms, it’s become easier than ever to independently produce and publish music. Whether it be straight from a bedroom or fresh from the studio, artists are swarming the internet day by day.

As the flock of talent expands, listeners find themselves lost among an endless pool of choices. Inevitably, some artists are left undiscovered and under-hyped.

In no particular order, here are three female artists who deserve to be dug out of the dark.

No.1: Devon Again

Currently based in Los Angeles, the 21-year-old is a juxtaposition between passion and chaos. Backed by groovy hyper-pop tracks, her natural edge and transparent, pure voice allows for a fresh yet messy mix, which diverts from traditional bubblegum pop.

Her most popular tracks are “Head” and “Broke Mine Too” from her 2022 EP “PEE.” The songs discuss failed relationships, avoidance and broken faith.

With the rise of alternative pop artists like Maisie Peters and Nessa Barrett, Again’s sound is a timely fit for the rising generation of listeners.

No. 2: Dizzy Fae

Dizzy Fae, a queer Black interdisciplinary artist, brings a new sound to a range of genres like R&B, jazz and anti-pop. Complete with a seductive tone and entrancing beats, the Minneapolis singer’s sound has created an entirely new musical category.

Fae’s big break came in 2016 when the artist toured the U.S. with Lizzo and Toro Y Moi. From then on, she continued to perform, headlining her own tours throughout the U.S. and Europe.

In Fae’s most recent EP, “Antenna,” she continues to push boundaries with a harmonic mix of sensual hip-hop and new-age electro-pop.

No. 3: Mysie

Lizbet Sampa, better known as Mysie, is an indie soul singer from South East London. Her voice along with her discography harnesses the power to evoke a range of emotions, from heartbreaking desire to sentimental nostalgia.

In 2020, the Ivor Novello Awards selected her as their new Rising Star, after she began gaining traction for her song “Rocking Chair.” From there, she signed under the label, 70HZ, owned by the Grammy-award-winning songwriter and producer Fraser T. Smith.

Since her 2019 debut EP, “Chapter 11,” Mysie is most notably categorized as an indie soul artist with undeniably smooth vocals and a raw sound.

It’s 2023. There are thousands of genres to explore. So, take this newfound exquisite taste, and dive in. Find what’s good, and stop listening to what’s not. What’s the worst that can happen?