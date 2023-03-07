Students spill the tea on the Oscars nominations. Photo credit: Kristina Agresta
Opinions

Spill the Tea: Oscars Edition

by on

The 95th annual Academy Awards, otherwise known as the Oscars, are coming up on Sunday. With that, many students have opinions on the awards and what films they think are going to win the award for Best Picture.

There are 10 nominees for Best Picture, all of which were released in 2022. Here is what some Long Beach State students had to say about these nominations.

“I like the Oscars, I watch it sometimes,” said Daryl Nguyen, a fourth-year computer science major. “I think ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ will win Best Picture.”

“I definitely feel like either ‘Elvis’ or ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ will win Best Picture,” said Alondra Alvarenga, a fourth-year history major. “I would really like for ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ to win though.”

“I think that ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ is going to win the Best Picture,” said Luis Ortiz, a second-year communications major.

“I would also say that ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ will win,” said Emily Changet, a second-year business marketing major.

“I actually really liked the characters and the writing in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ said Luke Pajari, a fourth-year film and electronic arts major. “It is one of those movies that sticks with you afterwards.

“But I also have seen ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once,’ which out of all the nominees, is probably one of my favorite films. I believe that it deserves all the awards in the world.”

After speaking to different students at Long Beach State, it’s clear that many of them are rooting for “Everything Everywhere All At Once” to take home the win for Best Picture this year at the Oscars.

