Skateboarding on campus: A misused privilege

Skateboarding has become a convenient way for students to get to class in a timely fashion at Long Beach State. However, some misuse the privilege to skateboard on campus and that can lead to serious accidents.

There are definitely benefits to skateboarding. Not only do skateboarders add personality and life to campus; students also have the opportunity to practice a hobby while getting from class to class.

Skating also has health benefits such as improving flexibility, coordination and physical endurance.

A study by the USC Pullias Center for Higher Education found that skating improves mental health by relieving stress. It also brings a sense of community as people connect with others through this shared passion. Skateboarding also encourages resilience, a trait that skaters can apply to all aspects of their lives.

Although skating is a wonderful creative outlet and has many benefits, students should be able to walk around campus freely without the fear of a skater approaching them at quick speeds.

This does not mean that students should not be able to skate on campus, but skaters should be mindful of students on campus while they skate, skating only where the activity is permitted.

The university police website has a skateboard policy posted which delineates the rules that skateboarders must follow.

Skateboarders must yield to pedestrians at all times and must not exceed five mph. Rolling down the hills on East Campus Drive and West Campus Drive is also not allowed.

The policy also states that riding devices, such as skateboards, for any type of stunts is prohibited, as well as using devices in pedestrian-only zones.

In addition, the policy lists, “Coasting devices may not be used in any manner that places pedestrians at risk.” Unfortunately, this means that skaters can’t skateboard as freely as they wish on campus, because pedestrians may get injured.

As tempting as ramps might be to roll down on, rolling down ramps is a hazard that could lead to serious injuries for other students and skaters. Anyone would feel awful injuring a fellow student by accident.

Skating is an art form and so many amazing tricks can be performed, but campus should not be the place for that.

Skaters should let their creativity flow at skateparks and other public places where they know they can safely skate without injuring others.