Spill the Tea: How are students preparing for finals?

As the days leading up to summer are upon us, the pressure of finals and deadlines also comes to the surface for many students at Long Beach State.

Four students share their thoughts and perspectives about finals this semester, providing study skills and tips on coping with the stress.

“I’m preparing for finals by getting all my study guides sorted out and setting up some playlists to get me through the week,” said Kat Nunez, a third-year marketing major. “Having organized study guides is essential.”

“Most of my finals consist of essays, so I just have to find the motivation to sit down and write them,” said Carina Hayes, a fourth-year English education major. “I got this compression shirt that helps regulate my nervous system. With it, I get sensory input without having to do anything, which makes me feel comfortable sitting in one place and writing things.”

“I’m not stressing at all,” said Diego Martinez, a fourth-year communications major. “I know it sounds crazy, but I’m just giving myself the time that I need, and also not forcing myself to study. I put my finals in the hands of the universe.”

“I am a little stressed out for finals and have been procrastinating by playing this ukulele,” said Jaclyn Nguyen, an undeclared first-year. “Going to a place with no distractions is essential for me. One of my favorite places to study is the fourth floor of the library, it’s dead silent in there. I also listen to lo-fi music to help me concentrate better.”