Spill the tea: This time finals are here and students have their own versions of preparedness. This can look different from student to student, but these are some of the outlooks. Photo credit: Kristina Agresta
Spill the Tea: How are students preparing for finals?

As the days leading up to summer are upon us, the pressure of finals and deadlines also comes to the surface for many students at Long Beach State.

Four students share their thoughts and perspectives about finals this semester, providing study skills and tips on coping with the stress.

Kat Nunez, a third-year marketing major listens to Aphex Twins to keep her motivated throughout finals week. Photo credit: Nicolette Kalache

“I’m preparing for finals by getting all my study guides sorted out and setting up some playlists to get me through the week,” said Kat Nunez, a third-year marketing major. “Having organized study guides is essential.”

As an English education major, Carina Hayes a fourth-year student must write essays as part of her final grade for the courses she’s enrolled in. Photo credit: Nicolette Kalache

“Most of my finals consist of essays, so I just have to find the motivation to sit down and write them,” said Carina Hayes, a fourth-year English education major. “I got this compression shirt that helps regulate my nervous system. With it, I get sensory input without having to do anything, which makes me feel comfortable sitting in one place and writing things.”

Diego Martinez, a fourth-year communications major doesn’t allow himself to stress out during finals week, as it makes him feel he will perform poorly. Photo credit: Nicolette Kalache

“I’m not stressing at all,” said Diego Martinez, a fourth-year communications major. “I know it sounds crazy, but I’m just giving myself the time that I need, and also not forcing myself to study. I put my finals in the hands of the universe.”

Jaclyn Nguyen, a first-year undeclared major takes the time to practice playing the ukulele, which is a good way for her to relax and unwind after a stressful week. Photo credit: Nicolette Kalache

“I am a little stressed out for finals and have been procrastinating by playing this ukulele,” said Jaclyn Nguyen, an undeclared first-year. “Going to a place with no distractions is essential for me. One of my favorite places to study is the fourth floor of the library, it’s dead silent in there. I also listen to lo-fi music to help me concentrate better.”

