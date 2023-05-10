For the longest time, I had no idea what I wanted to do in life and no idea how college would help me figure it out. I didn’t have the most straight-line path in pursuing higher education but then again, most of life is never going to be a direct path. But what I’ve learned in the last few years of being back in college is that the journey is the reward.

People will think that they’ve made it when they’ve gotten to the end of the rainbow and found the pot of gold. But to me, that seems like a dangerous tactic in life. All of us possess an aspect of creativity and will always find a new way to do something, a more dynamic way to share what our intricate minds come up with.

Our goal as a newspaper is to make something wonderful. Something that keeps a more informed public. One of the most rewarding times of my life is being surrounded by such like-minded individuals where we come together and create.

I encourage each and every one of you, to keep looking for that great work. To keep telling stories that move people, to keep seeking the truth and to keep shining a light on the darkness. Because that’s what we do.

There will be days when it all feels like too much. When the weight of the world sits heavy on our shoulders. When we question if what we do matters at all. And on those days, I want you to remember something:

You are not alone.

You are part of a community of storytellers, truth-seekers, and world-changers. And even when it feels like the world is against us, we have each other.

So I want you all to think back on these last nine months when you begin to wind down, know or figure out what you’re going to do next year and begin to have a strong intuition about the world you will encounter in life.

Maybe you see yourself immersed deep in your Latinx culture and storytelling the voices that go unheard. Maybe you’re photographing some of the most important moments that history will ever remember. Maybe you’re on the other side of the country, walking on a cobblestone street, the sound of Fenway Park roaring in the distance. Maybe you’re in a different country, expanding your editing skills and discovering that new After Effects plug-in.

Steve Jobs once said, “To be a creative person, you need to feed or invest in yourself by exploring uncharted paths that are outside the realm of your past experience.”

I challenge everyone to reach beyond what you think you’re capable of and stay in pursuit of your dreams. Think outside of the box. Be someone who will inspire the next news editor, photographer, storyteller or editor-in-chief.

I’ve met a lot of different people in my walk of life so far and what’s stood out to me the most is that you can’t plan to meet the people who will change your life.

It’s hard to say goodbye to the people we admire deeply, even when we know we’ll see them again soon. Your strength, intelligence, and perseverance have always inspired me, and I am grateful for the opportunities we’ve had to learn and grow together.

As we all say our farewells for now, know that I will carry your lessons with me always, and that I will continue to draw inspiration from your example.

Until our paths cross again, know I deeply appreciate and admire you all.