EBT denial exposes campus inequities

One day, I was on my way to class and stopped by the Corner Market on campus. I got a bag of chips with a drink and pulled out my electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card.

As soon as the cashier saw it, she immediately said they do not accept EBT.

I was taken aback by this because I typically use EBT to pay for my food. I began to get curious as to why a campus would not allow EBT when it is filled with college students who rely on such services.

EBT is an electronic benefit transfer system that provides supplemental nutrition assistance (SNAP) to people in need.

Anyone who is part of a low income household is eligible to apply for EBT. Upon approval, a card will be mailed out to individuals that can be used at select grocery stores and restaurants to purchase food.

According to financial literacy organization InCharge,1.5 million college students nationwide use the EBT program.

Claudia Ybarra, an employee at the Corner Market, said EBT is not accepted because of a guideline CSULB has in place.

“CSULB has a food pantry on campus that offers students to get free food,” Ybarra said.

A form of EBT known as CalFresh benefits is offered to students on campus who apply for the program.

While the Beach CalFresh Program is one of many food resource programs offered on campus, there are no resources for students to purchase food from campus restaurants and convenience stores.

First-year business major Nayeli Arevalo and third-year health service major Marissa Turner both shared similar frustrations in understanding why EBT is not accepted in campus stores.

“I solely rely on my EBT to feed myself,” Arevalo said. “To not have that resource on campus is annoying.”

EBT is a significant resource for Turner as well who said she is upset that her own university does not accept it. Turner expects more consideration from college officials when it concerns the financial needs of the student body.

“It makes me not want to be on campus sometimes because it’s just another thing that I have to worry about on top of being a student,” Turner said.

Turner said she feels frustrated with this situation because she doesn’t want to waste her money when she knows she has EBT available to be used elsewhere.

Students like Turner rely on these benefits to eat and when she feels hungry on campus, she would rather leave and use her EBT card where it is accepted.

Third-year communications major Victoria Vidrio has an EBT card and said she does not care whether or not EBT is accepted on campus.

Vidrio uses her EBT card for grocery shopping and brings her food to campus. She said she does not need to spend money on campus because she has food stored away for when she gets hungry.

“My EBT just rolls over to the next month,” said Vidrio. “So, it’s not much of a worry of mine to spend some money while I’m on campus.”

EBT can be a helpful financial resource for students to utilize to get food at college. Long Beach State officials should consider allowing student to use their EBT cards at campus restaurants and convenience stores to enjoy instant food options at The Beach.