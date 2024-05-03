Miami’s breakup with spring break is for the better

It has always been a college dream of mine to spend spring break in Miami.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, which stopped us from attending school and from traveling, many college students used the end of the travel ban and reopening of classes as leverage to ‘party’ during spring break.

The City of Miami, Florida has become almost synonymous with spring break as college students go to enjoy the beautiful weather in the sunshine state and be entertained by the lifestyle.

Tourists are known for enjoying Miami’s warm beaches, lively nightlife, diverse foods, beverages and other ‘must do’ activities such as sightseeing Miami’s skyline view.

It came as a surprise to all students when the City of Miami Beach announced on the first of March that it would be ‘breaking up’ with spring breakers with a minute-long YouTube video.

These regulations said there would be curfews, security checkpoints at beach access points, DUI details, increased parking rates and arrests for drug possession and violence.

These regulations were imposed in an attempt to control previous reckless behavior that spring breakers created the city claims.

“Everyone is invited to our city,” Steven Meiner, the mayor of Miami Beach, said in response to the backlash in an NBC 6 South Florida interview. “99% of people do come here and enjoy our city, but unfortunately, there is a small percentage of people who’ve come here looking for problems.”

According to the City of Miami Beach, for the entire month of March, they would impose high-impact measures such as a flat parking rate of $30, closing of sidewalks after 8 p.m., towing rates of $526 (which is double the normal rate) and the implementation of a traffic plan each weekend.

These regulations would only be imposed during the weeks of spring break, according to the announcement made by the City of Miami Beach, which leads me to believe that they will not be as strict once summer arrives.

Therefore, it is safe to assume that these regulations were strictly imposed as a preventative measure against spring breakers and not tourists who come to enjoy the city during summer.

Although they still will impose regulations regarding parking and towing fees, the prices will be cut down by half and other regulations will not be imposed.

After spending a week in Miami, I realized some discrepancies and some similarities to those I originally read in articles regarding the rules and regulations.

Upon my arrival, finding any public parking was practically impossible. This leaves visitors to either pay to park or order an Uber.

The City of Miami was not kidding when it said that parking would be at a flat rate of $30. This flat rate will be divided in half for those who decide to visit during the summer.

Along with the parking, I noticed many police cars parked and stationed in multiple areas of Miami Beach, ensuring that there weren’t any incidents of public drinking or violence.

Apart from this, the effect of the regulations was not that noticeable. The city was still packed with high energy and people who came to have a good time.

With that being said, tourists who plan to come to Miami for the summer will not have to worry as much about accommodating their plans and schedules to Miami’s strict spring regulations.

As someone who has been to Miami in both spring break and summer, I believe there is not a considerable amount of difference that one will feel if they decide to visit the city apart from parking rates.

Witnessing how the regulations have altered the city, I can safely say it is still a welcoming city to all and filled with fun experiences.

Overall, I respect their decision to prioritize safety and simultaneously attempt to provide fun for all their visitors and residents.