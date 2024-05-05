Embracing life after graduation

Like many 2024 graduates, my college career did not go as expected.

My first year took place completely through a computer screen, I met my college roommate in an Instagram group chat and I didn’t set foot on campus until my sophomore year. When we finally arrived to Long Beach, I had no idea what was in store for me.

Immediately, I found the Daily Forty-Niner and I knew I had to get involved. My Editor-in-Chief at the time, Ashley Ramos, took a chance on me and hired me as the Arts and Life Editor, despite being one of the youngest applicants.

Near the end of my first semester on staff, my oldest brother died suddenly. Not even a month later, a close friend from high school passed away as well. These deaths shocked me to my core and I was forced to learn healthy coping mechanisms, working myself to exhaustion was not effective.

With the deaths of loved ones, heartbreak, health troubles and more during college; my friends, family, advisers and peers worked hard to keep me sane. The hardships I faced over the past four years pushed me closer to the people around me and helped me to recognize how valuable my support system was.

I was lucky, I found a support system on campus in our newsroom.

At 19-years-old, I was hired as the next Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Forty-Niner. As the youngest EIC in the history of the paper and the first to return for a second year, I faced hundreds of obstacles and learned more about myself than I ever expected. The JPR department quickly became a home and the Daily Forty-Niner team became a family to me.

After putting three years of my blood, sweat and tears into this publication, I could not be more proud of the result and the team I’m leaving behind. I’m so grateful for my family, friends, teammates and my wonderful advisers for always supporting me, even on the days when I didn’t make it easy for any of them.

My time at Long Beach State has taught me to always trust my instincts and aim for greatness in all that I do. With the journalism industry currently in shambles, a part of me is terrified for my next chapter, but I am also ready for a new adventure.

I have been overworking myself since high school, constantly balancing two to four jobs at a time along with being a full-time student. Although I’ve enjoyed being a student all these years, I cannot wait to cross that stage and finally be a graduate.

For the first time in my life, I don’t feel like I’m in a rush. I’ve loved every second at CSULB, even the hard times, but I feel content with all that I have achieved here and I’m ready for whatever comes next for me.

Hopefully, a full-time job!