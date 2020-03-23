IN PHOTOS: First day of (online) school at CSULB

March 23 marked the beginning of a very different mode of instruction for Long Beach State.

On March 11 President Jane Close Conoley and university officials decided to transition to “alternative instruction” to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among students at CSULB. Originally, online classes were meant to start on March 17, but the date was moved after Conoley announced that the rest of the semester would be taught remotely.

Since the announcement, many different segments of the university have closed or decided to do their work remotely.

