Over 90% of students will occupy on-campus housing during fall 2021 as students return from a year of quarantine on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Photo credit: Jorge Villa
Arts & Life, Photo Gallery, Uncategorized

Students return to on-campus housing after a year of quarantine

by on

More in Arts & Life:

Tweet
Share
Share

Students and parents pushed carts loaded with pillows, clothes and plastic-wrapped Maruchan’s cup of noodles along the North East parking for their dorm move-in on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

A student and family member pushing a cart to their dorm on move-in day at CSULB on Thursday, Aug. 18.
A student and family member pushing a cart to their dorm on move-in day at CSULB on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Despite the uptick of COVID-19 cases, students were looking forward to socializing again after a year of online learning.

Jasiya Brown, 18, dance major and Grace Gikanga, 18, pre sociology major are settling into their new dorm after Brown's parents helped bring her belongings on Thursday, Aug, 19 for move-in day.
Jasiya Brown, 18, dance major and Grace Gikanga, 18, pre sociology major are settling into their new dorm after Brown’s parents helped bring her belongings on Thursday, Aug. 19 for move-in day.

A few students like biochemistry major Andrea Pahati, 17, and nursing major Hyein Kang, 19, thought their floor was “really quiet,” and took initiative to start meeting their roommates.

“We like walked around door to door and knocked on people’s doors and just introduced ourselves,” Pahati said. “I think people are just shy and like, coming out of quarantine and not used to socializing.”

Rebecca Meneses, 18, psychology and Jackie Cinco,18, a psychology major, enter their room in Parkside North after contacting the floor resident assistant to open the door when their key card was not working on Thursday 19, Aug.
Rebecca Meneses, 18, psychology and Jackie Cinco,18, a psychology major, enter their room in Parkside North after contacting the floor resident assistant to open the door when their key card was not working on Thursday, Aug. 19.

During the summer, President Jane Close Conoley and Mayor Robert Garcia unveiled Parkside North Residence Hall to incoming students after a year of quarantine and unable to attend on-campus housing.

A student walks across the Parkside North Residence courtyard in CSULB. Students return to on-campus housing after a year of quarantine with over 90% occupancy.
A student walks across the Parkside North Residence courtyard in CSULB. Students return to on-campus housing after a year of quarantine with over 90% occupancy.

 

Although students are required to wear masks in all common areas, campus dining will provide food with the option of take-out in hopes of reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Additional highlights include a laundromat, which biology major Alexander Garcia, 18, used to clean his clothes.

Alexander Garcia, 18, biology major, is a freshman dorming in North Parkside, throwing in the first wash he brought from his home in San Diego.
Alexander Garcia, 18, biology major, is a freshman dorming in North Parkside, throwing in the first wash he brought from his home in San Diego.

“I didn’t think I had that many. So I didn’t wash it at home. I was like, dang, I have a lot of dirty clothes.” said Garcia.

Garcia also shared that he came to Long Beach to get out of his “comfort zone.”

“I met my roommate. He’s pretty cool and I met the guy across from me. And then just hoping as the school year goes on to meet more people like around the building and make friends, make connections,” said Garcia.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Daily 49er newsletter

Instagram