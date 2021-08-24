Students return to on-campus housing after a year of quarantine

Students and parents pushed carts loaded with pillows, clothes and plastic-wrapped Maruchan’s cup of noodles along the North East parking for their dorm move-in on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Despite the uptick of COVID-19 cases, students were looking forward to socializing again after a year of online learning.

A few students like biochemistry major Andrea Pahati, 17, and nursing major Hyein Kang, 19, thought their floor was “really quiet,” and took initiative to start meeting their roommates.

“We like walked around door to door and knocked on people’s doors and just introduced ourselves,” Pahati said. “I think people are just shy and like, coming out of quarantine and not used to socializing.”

During the summer, President Jane Close Conoley and Mayor Robert Garcia unveiled Parkside North Residence Hall to incoming students after a year of quarantine and unable to attend on-campus housing.

Although students are required to wear masks in all common areas, campus dining will provide food with the option of take-out in hopes of reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Additional highlights include a laundromat, which biology major Alexander Garcia, 18, used to clean his clothes.

“I didn’t think I had that many. So I didn’t wash it at home. I was like, dang, I have a lot of dirty clothes.” said Garcia.

Garcia also shared that he came to Long Beach to get out of his “comfort zone.”

“I met my roommate. He’s pretty cool and I met the guy across from me. And then just hoping as the school year goes on to meet more people like around the building and make friends, make connections,” said Garcia.