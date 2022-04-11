Fans watch intently as #26 Colton Herta speeds past them. Photo credit: Leila Nunez
A weekend of racing at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

“Drivers, start your engines!”

This past weekend marked the 47th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach where drivers from around the world raced in multiple series including Porsche Carrera Cup, the IMSA WeatherTech Championship, and NTT IndyCar.

Fans of all ages attended the event over the weekend. The venue was home to food trucks, live music, and a lifestyle expo where attendees could see various displays of products and services, as well as attend driver autograph sessions.

Photo opportunities were available across the venue for fans to use.
Photo opportunities were available across the venue for fans to use. Photo credit: Leila Nunez
A live performer playing in the entertainment area on Sunday.
A live performer playing in the entertainment area on Sunday. Photo credit: Leila Nunez

Despite the lack of shade and warm temperatures, crowds gathered in the grandstands to witness the high-speed action throughout the day on Saturday.

The grandstands were packed this weekend for the 47th annual IndyCar race.
The grandstands were packed this weekend for the 47th annual IndyCar race. Photo credit: Leila Nunez
#3 Scott McLaughlin on the inside of turn 10 alongside #06 Helio Castroneves
Viewers in the grandstands watch #3 Scott McLaughlin on the inside of turn 10 alongside #06 Helio Castroneves. Photo credit: Leila Nunez

After two days of practice sessions and qualifying rounds, the IndyCar drivers raced on Sunday, April 10. The hum of the cars filled the air as the drivers raced through 85 laps around the downtown Long Beach area during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

#5 Pato O'Ward passing turn 2 during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.
#5 Pato O’Ward passing turn 2 during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Photo credit: Leila Nunez
#2 Josef Newgarden and #10 Alex Palou racing neck to neck down Pine Ave at turn 6.
#2 Josef Newgarden and #10 Alex Palou racing neck to neck down Pine Ave at turn 6. Photo credit: Leila Nunez

After an exciting race, #10 Josef Newgarden won the 2022 Acura Grand of Long Beach, with #28 Romain Grosjean in second and #10 Alex Palou coming in third.

