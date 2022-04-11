A weekend of racing at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

“Drivers, start your engines!”

This past weekend marked the 47th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach where drivers from around the world raced in multiple series including Porsche Carrera Cup, the IMSA WeatherTech Championship, and NTT IndyCar.

Fans of all ages attended the event over the weekend. The venue was home to food trucks, live music, and a lifestyle expo where attendees could see various displays of products and services, as well as attend driver autograph sessions.

Despite the lack of shade and warm temperatures, crowds gathered in the grandstands to witness the high-speed action throughout the day on Saturday.

After two days of practice sessions and qualifying rounds, the IndyCar drivers raced on Sunday, April 10. The hum of the cars filled the air as the drivers raced through 85 laps around the downtown Long Beach area during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

After an exciting race, #10 Josef Newgarden won the 2022 Acura Grand of Long Beach, with #28 Romain Grosjean in second and #10 Alex Palou coming in third.