Our Dirty Beach

In 2019, Long Beach was voted fourth dirtiest beach by Heal the Bay, an environmental non-profit focused on water quality within L.A. County.

Then in February of 2021 there was a 222,542 gallon sewage spill that closed all the beaches in Long Beach, according to Heal the Bay.

I decided to walk from Balboa Avenue to 56th Place. It’s a .3 mile walk and at the end my 13 gallon bag was half filled.

It’s important to keep the beaches clean because the ocean regulates our climate and temperature because it distributes heat across the globe. The ocean also absorbs over 90% of the heat and approximately 30% of carbon dioxide emissions produced by human activities, according to Marine Conservation Institute.

If you would like to get involved in making the beach shores cleaner, here’s some beach clean ups in April:

Saturday, April 16 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Justin Rudd’s 30 minute Beach Cleanup at Granada Ave. Belmont Shore

Friday, April 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Surfrider Foundation Long Beach Chapter at Belmont Pier