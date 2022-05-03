Number of COVID-19 cases in Long Beach
What to know about COVID-19
Common symptoms:
● Cough ● Fever
● Tiredness ● Shortness of breath
● Chills ● Shaking
● Loss of taste ● Loss of smell
● Muscle pain ● Headache
● Sore throat
Symptoms can begin to present one to 14 days after initial exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
How is it transmitted?
● Close contact with someone, such as shaking hands or hugging.
● Contact with droplets from a sneeze or cough.
● Touching of eyes, mouth or nose with dirty hands.
Are you at risk?
● Have you traveled to an affected area within the past two weeks?
● Have you had close contact with someone who is infected?
If yes to either, and you begin to present symptoms, call your doctor and ask to be tested.
Prevention:
There is currently no treatment for COVID-19, but the CDC recommends measures to contain the spread of the virus.
● Self-isolate; avoid contact with others including pets; only leave your house for food or medical attention.
● Wear a face mask.
● Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds; sanitizer must contain over 60% alcohol to be effective.
● Clean “high-touch” areas every day.
● Maintain a six-foot distance from other individuals; abide by “social distancing” recommendations.
● Avoid gatherings with more than nine people.
Alert health officials if you think you have COVID-19; monitor your symptoms.