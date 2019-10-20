OUTober, Special Projects

Editor’s Note: Happy OUTober!

by on

More in OUTober:

Tweet
Share
Share
Share

Media, including the Daily Forty-Niner, have a responsibility to highlight marginalized groups such as the LGBTQ+ community who have been historically misrepresented and misunderstood.

With our OUTober issue, we highlight the LGBTQ+ community on campus to feature our queer community and their impact at CSULB.

Check out Daily49er.com for multimedia content. Watch your fellow faculty and classmates share their coming out stories from the “Out of the Closet” series.

A lot of the stories told are personal, and many of those speaking out laid their vulnerabilities on the table. Looking through the pages, you might stumble upon one of your classmates, professors or friends. Read their stories and learn about what it means for them to be a part of this diverse community. Understand that they are more than surface-level stereotypes. Acknowledge that while we are on an accepting campus, there are serious problems that we must be aware of.

Hannah Getahun,

Special Projects Editor

Tags:

, ,
Hannah Getahun

Hannah Getahun is a second year journalism major and environmental science minor. She currently works as news editor for the Daily 49er. Hannah has contributed to news, arts and life, opinions, the Beach Weekly podcast and sports, with her one tennis game story that she is really proud of. Hannah is from SantAna (shoutout to the OC). However, she thinks Long Beach is pretty cool too and loves learning more about the city every day. 

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Daily 49er newsletter