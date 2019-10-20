Editor’s Note: Happy OUTober!

Media, including the Daily Forty-Niner, have a responsibility to highlight marginalized groups such as the LGBTQ+ community who have been historically misrepresented and misunderstood.

With our OUTober issue, we highlight the LGBTQ+ community on campus to feature our queer community and their impact at CSULB.

Check out Daily49er.com for multimedia content. Watch your fellow faculty and classmates share their coming out stories from the “Out of the Closet” series.

A lot of the stories told are personal, and many of those speaking out laid their vulnerabilities on the table. Looking through the pages, you might stumble upon one of your classmates, professors or friends. Read their stories and learn about what it means for them to be a part of this diverse community. Understand that they are more than surface-level stereotypes. Acknowledge that while we are on an accepting campus, there are serious problems that we must be aware of.

Hannah Getahun,

Special Projects Editor