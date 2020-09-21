Voting rights throughout American history

The first election took place in 1788 and only white, land owning men were allowed to participate. Over 200 years later, the right to vote has come a long way, although there is still room to grow. As Election Day draws near, here is a brief timeline of voting rights throughout the history of the United States.

1776

America is established as an independent country and land-owning white men 21 and over are allowed to vote.

1790

In 1790, the Naturalization Act went into effect, which permitted free, white men born outside the country to acquire U.S. citizenship and the right to vote. Native Americans, African Americans and women remain unable to vote.

1868

The 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution passes, granting full citizenship rights to all men born and naturalized in the United States. This excludes men of color and women.

1869

The National Woman Suffrage Association is founded by Susan B. Anthony as she begins her fight to grant women the right to vote.

1870

The 15th Amendment is passed, prohibiting both state and federal governments from denying a citizen their right to vote based on the color of their skin, race or history of being a slave.

However, voting disenfranchisement continues in an effort to exclude people of color through the use of poll taxes, literacy tests and capricious registration requirements that were nothing short of unnecessary hoops to jump through.

These tactics were meant to target people of color, particularly African American voters. Most African Americans and some poor whites were unable to afford the taxes and oftentimes failed the unnecessarily difficult and timed literacy tests that required complete accuracy.

1920

Fifty-one years after Susan B. Anthony began her fight, women were granted the right to vote under the 19th Amendment. Not all women are included in this amendment, as African American and Native American women are still denied their right to vote at the polls.

1924

Native Americans were granted the right to vote through the Indian Citizenship Act in 1924. However, they won’t gain suffrage in all U.S. states until 1962 with Utah being the last state to guarantee them full voting rights.

1964

The federal Civil Rights Act was passed, prohibiting the discrimination of individuals based on the color of their skin, race, religion, sex or their national origin. In addition, the 24th Amendment is ratified, eliminating poll taxes nationwide.

1965

The federal Voting Rights Act was passed, giving women of color the right vote 45 years after the passage of the 19th Amendment. This act allowed Native American, Hispanic and African American women to finally cast their ballots, in addition to prohibiting the use of literacy tests.

1971

The voting age is lowered to 18 with the passage of the 26th Amendment.

1975

The federal Voting Rights Act is renewed and permanently bans the use of literacy tests. Section 203 is added to the act, which required the help of translation in areas with a high density of voters limited in English-speaking skills.

1984

Federal Voting Accessibility for the Elderly and Handicapped Act is passed, requiring polling locations to be accessible by all.

2000

In compliance to the 1975 Voting Rights Act, voting material must be translated in locations that house a high density of non-English speakers.