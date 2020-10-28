Trick or Spike (our coronavirus cases)

In March I watched the days pass by as I sat on my couch, freshly moved back into my parent’s house after being forced to leave Long Beach State’s dorms in a flourish of boxes, stress pimples and bitter tears.

As the world burst into flames, I sipped on my whipped coffee and contemplated how Joe Exotic’s eyebrow ring managed to defy the laws of gravity, just trying to make sense of everything.

Yet each day I held onto a light at the end of this coronavirus-infested tunnel—that light was Halloween.

To me, Halloween is the best day of the year. Nothing gives me serotonin like the fumes of red dye infused plastic, colored hairspray and pumpkin spiced lattes. As nauseatingly cheesy as it sounds, Halloween is more than a holiday to me.

It lives rent free in my mind as a day full of friends and creativity.

However, as Americans continue to refuse wearing masks and social distance, it grew abundantly clear that my light at the end of the tunnel was just the headlight to a car full of Karens.

As much as I yearn for a symphony of doorbells, trick-or-treats and costume explanations, this year is not the time to be partying or trick-or-treating. Coronavirus cases are far too high, and people are too careless to properly celebrate Halloween this year.

The risk of contracting the virus is not worth a few Milkyway bars, even if they’re king-sized.

If you’re like me, this is very upsetting news. As eager as we all are to return to activities, like waltzing by the Walter Pyramid, seeing friends and drinking coffee that isn’t whipped, the reality of the situation is that we are not in a place to do that.

It would be patronizing to the thousands of healthcare workers who have spent the past seven months giving their lives to save ours, and the over 220,000 people who have lost their lives to this virus.

Social distancing, wearing a mask and washing our hands are the only ways we can stop the spread of this virus. At a party, all three of these things are virtually nonexistent. Congregating in large groups is almost a worse idea than Carole Baskin competing on “Dancing with the Stars.” Almost.

Having said that, there are still some safe ways you can praise the pumpkin king this Halloween. Celebrate from home, throw on some Danny Elfman tracks and carve pumpkins with members of your household.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the behavior and location of holiday activities are crucial to consider when navigating Halloween this year. If you are sick, absolutely stay home.

That should go without saying, but there’s a large chunk of mask-wearers who can’t bother to just pull it over the nose, so I think it bears repeating.

Nothing is safer than staying home and celebrating with members of your household.

However, if you are going to pursue a gathering, keep it under 10 people, encourage social distancing, hold the event outdoors and wear a mask. Even if it doesn’t match your costume. Even if it’s only going to be a small group of people. Even if everyone swears that none of you have it. I don’t care, and Miss Rona especially doesn’t care.

If you are planning to attend a party this Halloween, I strongly urge you to reconsider. Throwing caution to the wind and slapping on that hat and scarf you call a pirate costume is not appropriate or considerate at this time.

One day, we will be able to sneeze into the air while donning eye patches and sitcom-themed costumes. But this is not our reality.

Until we decide to act as a collective to eradicate this virus, these little pockets of hope will continue to disappear. I, for one, am not looking to make pandemic holidays a tradition.

The only way we are going to start to see some semblance of normalcy is by abiding by the CDC’s recommendation to continue to social distance and wear a mask. I implore you all to be patient and refrain from partying this Halloween.

Save a life and stay home.