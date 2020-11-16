How to prepare for grad school standardized tests

In order to be admitted into graduate school, students will be required to take one of the five most common standardized tests: the Graduate Record Examinations Test, the Graduate Management Admission Test, the Law School Admission Test, the Medical College Admission Test or the Test of English as Foreign Language.

According to Go Grad, the GRE is “considered one of the most accurate” ways to test students striving to pursue a graduate degree and is the most widely used for master’s programs. To prepare for the GRE, there are several organizations and websites that offer test preparation.

Several websites, including Educational Testing Service, suggest that students review basic math skills and conventions, practice both with and without a calculator and take advantage of services like Khan Academy. ETS also offers virtual and physical preparation materials available for purchase in a variety of accessible formats.

The Princeton Review recommends that students study for the GRE by taking a full-length practice exam to find a baseline score and then determine their target score. Aside from reviewing test preparation materials, the Princeton Review suggests students mimic real test conditions by studying and practicing online for the computer-based exam.

Students also should improve their vocabulary as it is “an important part of the GRE verbal sections” by reading newspaper articles, magazines or academic journals, the Princeton Review suggests.