What are admissions committees looking for in a graduate student?

When reviewing graduate students’ applications, admissions committees look for more than just GPA and test scores — they’re looking for a well-rounded student with a clear passion to complement their department.

Graduate Studies at Long Beach State offers several credential programs as well as master’s and doctoral degree options for students who currently hold a bachelor’s degree.

According to Affordable Colleges Online, graduate school programs are looking for students with academic compatibility with peers and professors within their department, originality, investment and commitment to the program and passion for their field of study.

Research done by the University of Southern California’s Pullias Center for Higher Education found that although “good grades and the GRE scores help,” the “prestige” of a student’s recommenders or their undergraduate institution “might end up being the ultimate clincher.”

Julie Posselt, researcher with the Pullias Center, found that graduate admissions committees had favored applicants who had recommendation letters that were written by individuals the reviewers knew personally. Posselt found that since “the committee members tended to trust whom and what they already knew, they ended up making decisions based on those personal biases.”