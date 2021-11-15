Editors note: Best of Long Beach 2021

Long Beach is a lively city, teeming with energy and excitement. The essence of Long Beach is that of dynamism, diversity and vibrancy, and nothing encompasses that essence better than the beloved variety of establishments and small businesses throughout the city. These locations are cherished parts of the Long Beach community and have long been appreciated by the students of CSULB and the city at large. Therefore, in this special issue of The Daily 49er, we seek to recognize them for their contributions to the spirit of Long Beach. From a mom-and-pop coffee shop on Broadway to a welcoming hub of eateries by the airport, the most beloved destination spots, voted by CSULB’s own students, are here.