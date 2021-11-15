Hamburger Mary’s is serving more than burgers for the students of Long Beach

A trip to Hamburger Mary’s in Long Beach is more than a trip to any old restaurant–it’s an experience.

“Open-air bar and grille for open-minded people” is the motto of the eclectic restaurant and bar. Hamburger Mary’s is located at 330 Pine Ave.

Hamburger Mary’s offers an abundance of enjoyable elements to get the perfect night going, from its full-service bar to its unique menu items. Every aspect is tailored for a perfect, fun-filled night.

The most notable aspect is the variety of events the restaurant hosts throughout the year, including drag brunches, trans nights and “Dining with Divas.”

Every night keeps with the motto of open-mindedness and acceptance, making it the perfect place for newcomers like fourth-year CSULB student Rachil Cavanaugh.

Cavanaugh was drawn in by the ambiance of the place as she embraced her very first drag show.

“It was a new experience,” Cavanaugh said. “But it did not have that feeling of, ‘I’m too embarrassed to be here.'”

Across the LGBTQ+ community, drag shows serve as a space where self-expression meets creativity. At these shows, audiences have been known to match the welcoming atmosphere Hamburger Mary’s creates.

“I felt like the audience, from what I remember, was really into the shows and really into the whole atmosphere of the place,” Cavanaugh said. “It had a lot to do with the performance of it, giving a great show.”

Whether it’s creating their own persona or embodying a fictional character, drag queens spend countless hours preparing unique routines made to lift the spirits of their audience. And with the extravagant, high-energy performances put on at Hamburger Mary’s, audiences can’t help but be in a “Mary” mood.

Cavanaugh’s favorite thing about her first night at Hamburger Mary’s was experiencing a Halloween-themed drag show, an event the restaurant only hosts twice in October.

“The most memorable moment of the night was the first performance,” Cavanaugh said. “The drag queen dressed up as Morticia Addams and performed to the song from the Addams Family musical. It was really good.”

From delicious food and drinks to charismatic performers, every aspect of Hamburger Mary’s is essential to creating the fun, energetic environment any girl, gay or they would enjoy.

“It’s an experience. That’s just it, it’s an experience,” Cavanaugh said.

For more information, visit https://www.hamburgermarys.com/longbeach/.