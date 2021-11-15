LBX has a great selection of places to partake in shopping, eating, and spending time with friends

The Long Beach Exchange—better known as “LBX” by patrons—is a retail and dining destination with the goal of creating a diverse and unique experience for guests.

It is located at the corner of Lakewood Boulevard and Carson Street, near the Long Beach Airport. With its modern rustic aesthetic, LBX is a great place to go with friends and explore the endless options of cuisine, storefronts, gyms and more.

According to their website, LBX opened in the spring of 2018, taking up more than 26 acres for people to walk around and enjoy. There are plenty of nooks and seating areas for CSULB students to eat their delicious food or admire the atmosphere. The murals and art around LBX also make for beautiful photo opportunities.

A treat for friends to experience together at LBX is Spavia, a resort-like spa where guests get to feel “relaxed, recentered and renewed.”

There is also Images Luxury Nail Lounge, a salon that provides therapeutic and refreshing nail care as well as facial treatments. People can additionally shop at popular retail stores like T.J. Maxx and Ulta Beauty.

LBX is the place to go when looking for an extensive list of restaurants. There is a lot to choose from and food from all over, such as Georgia’s Restaurant, which specializes in soul food.

According to the Long Beach Post, “Georgia’s fills a gap in the soul food scene that was once thriving in North and West Long Beach.”

Another restaurant is The 908, a classic American cookery that has an “upbeat yet elevated setting.”

The most popular place to get food at LBX is at The Hanger, where people can find a variety of food vendors to satisfy any craving.

CSULB students like to visit LBX and bring along their best friends for a good time.

Maliyah Cason, a freshman at CSULB, agrees that it is a good place to hang out and enjoys the selection of food options every time she visits.

“I really like that boba place right there, it’s called Tastea,” Cason said, as she pointed across the courtyard to the boba shop.

To learn more about what LBX has to offer, visit their Instagram and website.

Address:

4069 N Lakewood Blvd.

Long Beach, CA 90808