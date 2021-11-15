Porto’s Bakery: the sweetest American Dream

Porto’s Bakery, a Los Angeles treasure known for its delicious food and pastries, is the epitome of the American dream—a dream that began with Rosa Porto.

According to their website, Porto was born in Cuba and grew up on her mother’s sweet recipes. The sugary smells from the kitchen sparked a passion that would lead to a multimillion-dollar business.

Upon Cuba’s turn to communism, her family attempted to flee their home country, eventually leaving Porto stuck in Cuba without a job. Porto began using her sugar-laden childhood to her advantage, selling baked goods out of her house to support her family. What began as a means of survival became her claim to fame as her reputation grew.

When the family was granted permission to emigrate to the United States, they found themselves in California. Porto sold her cakes to people who had been aware of her baking exploits in Cuba. Her reputation soared to even greater heights in her new home.

Porto opened her first official bakery in 1976 on Sunset Boulevard at Echo Park. Since then, Porto’s Bakery has branched out to five different locations: Glendale, Buena Park, West Covina, Downey, Burbank and a Northridge branch opening soon.

Porto’s Bakery’s reputation for delicious pastries, food and cakes has spread past the L.A. area.

“We get customers that come from San Francisco, Texas, New York, that come here and order pastries,” Porto’s Bakery staff member, Carmen Romero, said. “We’re like a destination spot for some people when they come visit.”

Some of Porto’s Bakery’s signature items include their cheese roll, refugiados (guava and cheese strudels) and their famous potato ball. However, there are many other items that customers, such as CSULB students, stand in long lines or travel miles for.

“I have been going to Porto’s for as long as I can remember,” CSULB student, Rachel Gledhill, said. “I love getting their dulce de leche besito cookies, meat pies, their fruit tarts and the tres leche cake.”

The closest Porto’s Bakery to CSULB is the Downey location.

Address: 8233 Firestone Blvd Downey, CA 90241

For more information, visit their website: https://www.portosbakery.com/