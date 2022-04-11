Our Earth Day special issue is out

The first official Earth Day was April 22, 1970. Earth Day was started by Senator Gaylord Nelson, the junior senator from Wisconsin, who was concerned about the state of our environment after seeing impacts of the massive oil spill at Santa Barbara in 1969. He felt that teach-ins on college campuses would help raise awareness about the state of our environment .

We decided to make our special issue for April about Earth Day. To read the issue click here or pick up a printed copy at news stands on campus.

Some of the articles in the issue include news about the Huntington oil spill, sustainability in sports and poems dedicated to mother earth.

To read more about the history of Earth Day click here.