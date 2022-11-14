Plant Power offers vegan options for students

Plant Power is a fast food chain that provides affordable plant-based options for those looking to eat guilty pleasure food without harming an animal in the process.

Plant Power has a total of 11 locations ranging from right down the block from Long Beach State to all the way in Las Vegas. The Long Beach location has been open since the summer of 2018 and this year it was voted by CSULB students as the “Best Place to Go Green.”

“I love coming here when I want something that isn’t too expensive and I know is helping save the environment,” said Andrew Navarro, a Long Beach Community College student. “I’m not really from around the area but this is one of my favorite chains so making the drive out from Norwalk isn’t too bad.”

The company is intentional about transparency when it comes to their ingredients and nutrition facts to show how true they are to its goal of “changing the world one burger at a time.”

“For us it’s [about] recognizing that dietary models based on animal agriculture are inherently flawed… We want to demonstrate the viability of a delicious plant-based alternative in the fast food restaurant format,” said Irma Soria-Garcia, a shift leader at the Long Beach location.

Plant Power is very purpose-based and takes steps to showcase the plant-based alternatives they offer. Soria-Garcia said that they wanted to showcase these alternative options through foods that are familiar to people such as burgers, chicken sandwiches, shakes and even breakfast burritos.

She said the ingredients they use are high quality, meaning there is no high-fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors or colors.

The focus on sustainability doesn’t stop with their food. The tables in the restaurant are made from renewable bamboo, the chairs are made from recycled waste and reclaimed wood fiber and the takeout packaging is 100% compostable and made from plants as opposed to petroleum.

“I honestly enjoy coming here to have a burger alone because of the ambiance and friendly staff. There’s never a time that I’ve come and had a bad experience,” said Krystal Zaragoza, a local Long Beach resident. “The food is great and I love that even the sodas are healthier options as opposed to getting the usual coke or sprite.”

For more information on Plant Power, their options or the location of their food truck, students can follow @plantpowerfastfood on Instagram.