Dogz Bar and Grill bites as good as it barks

Man’s best friend is not always a dog, sometimes it’s a beer; Dogz Bar and Grill has both.

Dogz Bar and Grill is a family-owned, dog-themed sports bar that offers a wide selection of beer, wine and cocktails and a variety of food. Drinks range from $6 to $10 and cocktails are all $13. Food can range from $5 to $20 depending on the item.

The bar sits in the ever-buzzing Belmont Shore right next to Long Beach State’s satellite store, The Beach on 2nd St. Dogz Bar and Grill was opened in 2011 by Rob Frontino and Norm Turley.

Frontino, born and raised in Long Beach, set out to create a bar that would embody the culture of Belmont Shore.

A dog-themed bar might not seem like the best place to have a drink, but Dogz is lively and welcoming. The staff is friendly, the drinks are plentiful and the food complements the buzz perfectly.

During the day, Dogz is full of local regulars. At night, Dogz becomes a bustling haven for Long Beach’s bar-goers.

Most people might know about Dogz because of its infamous “Shoot the Dog” shot.

“Shoot the Dog” used to contain Everclear, mustard, Bloody Mary mix and a sausage soaked in Everclear, all of which was set on fire.

Because of California’s ban on high-proof alcoholic beverages, Everclear can no longer be used in the “Shoot the Dog” shot.

Bartender Robert Contrell said the current iteration of the shot contains ketchup, mustard, Michelada mix, Smirnoff, Tapatio and a Vienna sausage. The shot is no longer set on fire.

The incentive for shooting the dog is a free “I SHOT THE DOG” hat. Contrell said he’s taken it a few times.

“I tell people it tastes like a Bloody Mary with ketchup and mustard,” Contrell said.

Aside from the notorious shot, Dogz has 26 beers on tap, all kept at a frigid 29°F via its Blizzard Beer System, shaped like a massive dog house with a screen indicating the exact temperature of the beer. They also have a rotating selection of craft beers and house cocktails.

The bar’s food menu offers gourmet hotdogs, sandwiches, hamburgers and a full breakfast menu.

Being a dog-themed restaurant, Dogz has food options for dogs as well as a dog-friendly outdoor space.

Glenn Fukushima was seated outside with his two dogs, Gidget and Coco.

Mariana and Memo Nanez said they have been coming to Dogz for four years. Mariana Nanez is a CSULB alumna who graduated in 2005. Although she lives in Eagle Rock, she comes down to Long Beach to enjoy everything 2nd Street has to offer.

Memo Nanez said Dogz isn’t like other places where the food is too fancy and the portions are too small. “It’s a no-nonsense type of place,” Memo Nanez said.

Nanez said she enjoys the sports bar because of its many TVs and good food. “The carnitas were really good. The food tastes authentic,” Nanez said.

Dogz Bar and Grill is open daily from midnight to 11:59 p.m. The bar also has weekly specials and daily happy hour deals from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on Dogz’s full menu, visit the restaurant’s website.