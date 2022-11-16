Hamburger Mary’s creates an inclusive environment for all

Local LGBTQ+ staple Hamburger Mary’s, voted by Long Beach State students as the “Best Place for the Girls, Gays and Theys,” has been the go to spot for students within the community looking for a fun and authentic restaurant experience.

Hamburger Mary’s is an outdoor bar and grille that offers a wide selection of delectable foods. The restaurant provides a variety of food options such as burgers, appetizers, soups, salads, entrées and a large drink menu including craft beer and cocktails.

Many visit this lively restaurant for its colorful dining experience coupled with nightly entertainment, including MaryOke-Karaoke, trivia nights and charity “HamBingo Mary’s.” The burger joint also hosts “Dining with the Divas” during their Saturday and Sunday brunches, and hosts drag shows Wednesday through Friday nights.

Hamburger Mary’s quickly became a fixture in the LGBTQ+ community after commencing as an eccentric late-night beer and burger business. Customers have a different experience each time because they offer a more casual dining experience during the day and early evening, while the atmosphere changes at night to resemble a nightclub.

“From the moment we arrived until we left, everyone we came in contact with was kind, friendly and accommodating,” said Fernando Ramos, a frequent customer.

Customers now frequently link Hamburger Mary’s with warm service, a delectable meal and a spectacular eating environment.