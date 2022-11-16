LBX Hangar: Unique aesthetics for a unique eating experience

Voted as the “Best Place to Treat Yo’ Self” by Long Beach State students, the LBX Hangar offers a spot for students to grab a bite or spend time with friends.

Located between McGowen Street and Worsham Avenue, the Hangar food hall is a 17,000-square-foot structure that is home to a new retail clothing store and 14 small food vendors.

Taking inspiration from its proximity to the Long Beach Airport, the Hangar resembles an aviation hangar from the McDonnell Douglas/Boeing days of the 1960s-1970s.

A split-flap display list of food vendors on top of Portola Coffee Roasters greets whoever enters, harking back to a classic airport departure board.

The open ceiling, with pipes snaking around the area while light filters through the roof windows, gives the atmosphere one would find at an airport facility. All these unique features bring authenticity to the Hangar.

There is also plenty of space inside the hall to eat and sit, as well as a patio with tables for those who prefer eating outside.

Upon visiting the Hangar, people are greeted with an extensive amount of food choices at reasonable prices. Bite Mi, for example, is an authentic Vietnamese food vendor that offers unique flavor combinations based on traditional banh mi restaurants.

The employees at Bite Mi spoke about their experiences working at the Hangar.

“Working here, we are basically like a family,” Darlin Muy, who has worked at Bite Mi since February 2022, said.

Kyla Tang, a senior biology major at CSULB who started working at Bite Mi in February 2020, agrees. She said the best part of working at the Hangar was her coworkers.

The LBX Hangar is located at 4150 McGowen St, Long Beach. More information about the Hangar and its businesses can be found on its official website.