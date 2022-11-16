Looking for a Boba Break? Head to Hiccups!

Hiccups Tea House was established with the goal of becoming the ultimate one-stop-shop for all things flavor and this year, it was voted as the “Best Place for a Boba Break” by Long Beach State students.

By providing dishes and drinks representative of Asian culture, the franchise has created a one-of-a-kind dining experience for its customers. Whether you want boba, garlic noodles, or a crispy bahn mi, Hiccups is the way to go.

“The bahn mi here really surprised me because the bread didn’t crust off, instead it was crunchy and warm,” said Alex Coronel, a customer at Hiccups. “I haven’t had too much of the Vietnamese coffee yet, but for my first try here, it was good. It wasn’t too bitter, it was sweet and creamy and balanced.”

Customers like Coronel say that Hiccups “is pretty chill and [the environment] is almost like a restaurant and cafe.”

Hiccups, open daily from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., is just a short drive from Long Beach State. There are plenty of tables and booths around the shop for guests to relax in, and the restaurant plays a variety of different music overhead for customers to listen to.

In fact, thanks to Hiccups welcoming environment, many students go there to study and hang out.

Tymbri Potter, a barista at Hiccups, has been in the food service industry since she was 16 years old, and has been working at Hiccups for a few months. Throughout her time at Hiccups, she has encountered a variety of different customers looking to utilize the space and enjoy a nice meal and tea.

“If you come into Hiccups, it’s kind of set up like the fifth floor of the library,” said Potter. “I feel like it’s a very community based space, which makes it really nice for students to come in to throughout the week.”

For more information on Hiccups Tea House, visit their website.