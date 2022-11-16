Need caffeine? Get CoffeeDrunk

Not only does the interior of CoffeeDrunk match the aesthetics of a popular Pinterest board, but the coffee also fits the vibe of its customers and employees.

The coffee shop, with its name typed in one of the most popular fonts, Helvetica, was voted Best Place for a Caffeine Fix by Long Beach State Students.

“We have a really good community around Fourth street,” CoffeeDrunk barista Becca Parsons said. “I guess that’s what makes it so special.”

Parsons has worked at CoffeeDrunk for a year and a half and said she likes drinking matcha but enjoys making the “Instigator” because it’s shaken.

“It’s an iced maple brown sugar shaken latte,” said Shannon Mccann another employee of CoffeeDrunk and a part of the cafe’s marketing team. “It’s the best, it’s like the most popular.”

Their menu has all the classic coffee drinks like lattes and americanos but they also have other interesting drinks.

The “Phat Americano” is described on their website as an over-ice drink of Mexicoke with an espresso float.

Aside from espresso, they sell breakfast items daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. On the menu, they have two variations of toasted English muffin sandwiches with an egg, cheddar cheese omelet, bacon and house-made sauce. One is called the “Early Riser” and the other is the “Side Chick.”

Students Angelica Palad and Celine Quianco go to CoffeeDrunk to do homework.

“It’s a good place for a study spot because of the aesthetics and the vibes,” Palad said.

She bought the “Bees in the Trap” which is a tonic drink with espresso, mint and some honey. She said it was interesting but refreshing.

Quianco opted for their special drinks for the fall season.

“I got the Spice and Everything Nice,” Quianco said. “It has cardamon and has a nice spice.”

CoffeeDrunk is rated 4.5 stars from 140 reviews on yelp. One review posted in October said the drinks “will have me driving all the way from Pasadena to get it.”

CoffeeDrunk is located at 2701 E. Fourth St. and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Getting to CoffeeDrunk from campus takes only 10 minutes, the perfect distance for a quick coffee break or to study before the library opens.

For more info on their services, visit their social media.