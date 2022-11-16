Shoreline Village sets the mood for hang outs

Whether being a local or visiting Long Beach for the first time, Shoreline Village is a special spot for community members of any generation and a great place to hang out with friends and family throughout the day.

Shoreline Village, created in 1982, was voted by Long Beach State students this year as the “Best Place to Meet Up with Your Besties.”

Part of its appeal is the scenic view. Residents can stroll along the walking and bike paths and admire the flow of the water as it reflects the sunset and glance at the Queen Mary ship from afar.

“This is my first time here and it’s very accessible,” said Anthony Gonzalez, a new resident of Long Beach. “I live a couple of blocks up and it was easy to get here, it’s beautiful.”

To ensure that visitors have a chance to experience the fresh air and explore Shoreline Village accessibly, guests can rent a bike at Wheel Fun Rentals.

With a large selection of single and tandem bikes, people can stop by to rent one as an individual or as a group.

Enrique Santillan, an employee at Wheel Fun Rental, believes that riders are able to better experience the beauty of Shoreline Village via bike.

Getting snacks and treats is imperative at Shoreline Village. Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt on the Boardwalk is one of the popular stores at shoreline. Friends, families and couples head to the dessert joint to try the special variety of ice cream and the 25 toppings to choose from.

“I love working here because of the people who come in and look at our items like our ice cream,” said Jessica Diaz, the manager of the shop.

The ice cream shop also owns The Funnel House, another sweet treat option at Shoreline Village, and Diaz shared that many people are fond of going to both.

Another hotspot at Shoreline Village is the arcade, Pelican Pier Pavilion. The game room includes over 70 video games, air hockey, skee-ball and a carousel. It is a nice spot to have competitive fun with friends, go on a date or come with family.

Zahalea Anderson, Long Beach professor at the Urban School of Martial Arts, frequents the arcade with her children.

“I am enjoying family time with my cubs [her children] and whenever we get a moment, we try to smile,” Anderson said. “We used to come here all the time when they were little and now they are teenagers [but are] still here.”

Anderson recalled a moment when she was growing up and the quality time she would spend with her family at Shoreline Village.

“My father would take my brother and I out and we would get those long poles that suck up the shrimp, he put us to work,” she said. “It’s a special spot because I grew up here.”

These are just a few of the many attractions that the Long Beach staple has to offer.

The shopping mall is located on 429 Shoreline Village Drive, Long Beach, CA 90802.