Yogalution on the Bluff allows Long Beach residents to reach their highest selves

Yogalution on the Bluff, voted by Long State students as the “Best Place to Reach Your Higher Self,” offers Long Beach residents of all backgrounds an opportunity for physical and mental wellness via accessible yoga classes.

Yoga on the Bluff happens daily at 11 a.m. and is organized by Yogalution Movement, a donation based yoga and wellness center located at 244 Redondo Ave., not far from where Yoga on the Bluff has become a community staple.

The yoga class in the park is a free event open to beginners and whoever else would like to attend. From college students to elderly women who were chatting as they waited for the lesson to start, all ages are represented at Yogalution on the Bluff.

“I have been coming to Yoga on the Bluff for over a year now, they always do a great job and I look forward to it every time I come,” college student Katelyn Pierce said. “It’s so nice to be out here overlooking the ocean and breathing the fresh ocean breeze. I also meet really nice people here that I probably wouldn’t otherwise.”

The center also offers retreats, workshops, monthly Satsang, monthly Gita Study, teacher trainings and more, along with classes taught Monday through Friday.

A few classes offered by the center are intentional movement, press pause restorative yoga, soul power Vinyasa Yoga, Sol Flo and Sweet Morning Flow.

All classes offered on the bluff and in the studio are free and open to the community although there is a suggested donation of $15 per class as the instructors put their time, energy and soul into leading these groups.

Organizer Marlene Martin leads a class called “The Road to Self Love and Healing.” It is a four part series that ends on Nov. 30. She accepts Venmo donations and will be holding the class in the Lotus Educational Room at the Redondo center.

The class seeks to connect attendees with deep inner wisdom that will help them heal and connect with others on a deeper level. Space in the class is limited and will fill up soon.

“I love the Long Beach community and I always say all are welcome in this space. We teach a full weekly schedule of more than 42 classes that you can choose from. We want to bring peace and joy to people’s lives, even if it’s only for an hour each day,” Martin said.

Yogalution on the Bluff provides the community with an opportunity to reach their highest selves through self reflection and positive affirmation.