You can do it!

As the end of the semester nears and spring semester is right around the corner, those in the 2021 graduating class may be considering going to graduate school. Hopefully, this issue can inspire those who are hesitating.

Maybe you wanted more from your college experience. You may have loved what you learned and felt like graduating cut you off early. Going to graduate school can give you the opportunity to focus on the subject you are most passionate about, expand what you already know and take your education to the next level.

If you found your true calling outside of your undergraduate major, going to graduate school could prevent you from pursuing a career you’re not passionate about. It’s an opportunity to broaden your horizons and follow a new path.

It’s a chance to make connections with other people who are going to be in the same field as you and develop new friendships.

Graduate school is not reserved for an elite few. It can be the key to success for anyone. According to Harvard Business Review, people see an average increase of 25% in their salaries after getting a master’s degree.

For more inspiration from current graduate students, check out our series featuring the recipients of the Sally Cassanova Pre-doctoral Scholars Program.

Don’t limit yourself.

If you imagine the future of your education going beyond your undergraduate years, don’t hold yourself back. If you don’t think you’re capable of graduate school, we sure do.