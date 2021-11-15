2nd & PCH has everything in one place for CSULB students to treat themselves

As the end of the semester draws near, CSULB students like to reward themselves for all the hard work they have put into their classes, work, and internships. The best place to find everything necessary to indulge in is at 2nd & PCH, Long Beach.

2nd & PCH is the perfect place to shop, dine and relax while enjoying the coastal front. The open-air shopping center is located on the corner of Second Street and Pacific Coast Highway, the center’s namesake. With a streetscape setting, people like to visit at any time of day.

There is plenty of parking and sitting areas for an enjoyable experience. Opening in the Fall of 2019, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2nd & PCH has expanded to house over 50 nationally and locally known brands and storefronts.

For those who enjoy retail therapy, there are department stores which include Urban Outfitters, Johnny Was, Nike, Brixton and more. There is also Amazon 4-star store, where items that have been rated on Amazon with four or more stars are sold.

Another shop visitors can enjoy is Penelope Pots, a local plant shop that sells houseplants, fresh and dried florals and other unique curated gifts.

There are a variety of restaurants at 2nd & PCH that can satisfy any craving. For a classic burger and milkshake, try Shake Shack. When craving delicious Italian cuisine, try The Italian Homemade Co. which provides a great selection of pasta, sauces and more.

Another restaurant CSULB students can try is The Bungalow Kitchen by Michael Mina. The restaurant provides a chic and bohemian dining experience with a California cuisine menu. It is a great place to go with friends, as they offer cocktails and bottle service during their new late-night hours from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

“In addition to being a premier retail and dining destination, at its core, the center aims to be a community gathering place,” Samantha Lopez said, the general manager of 2nd & PCH.

They offer several special programs and events including community partnerships, live music and outdoor film screenings.

“Our ties to the community are an important component of the center’s values,” Lopez said.

For example, 2nd & PCH partnered with the American Red Cross to host monthly blood drives at the start of the pandemic.

2nd & PCH is also home to the Able ARTS Work Gallery, a creative space dedicated to promoting the work of artists with disabilities who attend Able ARTS Work programs in the L.A. County. The gallery gives the opportunity to bring art, awareness and advocacy to the Long Beach community.

The open-air center also has a pop-up roller skate venue, Pigeon’s Roller Rink, that will be there until the end of the year. They offer open skate sessions, classes, private parties and even themed skate nights, such as disco night.

These themed nights at the roller rink are a popular way that CSULB students treat themselves to a little fun on a Thursday night.

Headed into the venue was Avery Love, a second-year at CSULB, who enjoys visiting 2nd & PCH for Urban Outfitters and Whole Foods.

Love recommends that students visit the center at night.

“It’s so pretty and all the restaurants,” Love said. “So fun to come with friends and just unwind at the end of the week and have something fun to do.”

To find more information on 2nd & PCH, visit their website.

Address:

6400 East Pacific Coast Highway

Long Beach, CA 90803