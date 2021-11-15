Long Beach Animal Care Services is the perfect place to find a new furry friend

It’s clear people and animals have a special bond. Instantly through their twinkled eyes or inviting belly rubs, they fill our homes and hearts with an immense amount of love.

No matter if they are pets or the neighborhood stray, Long Beach Animal Care Services (LBACS), located at 7700 E. Spring St., Long Beach, wants the city to become California’s safest place for people and animals to share.

Through community engagement and enforcement activities, LBACS provides animal care services to Cerritos, Seal Beach, Signal Hill and Los Alamitos.

Divided into eight program areas, LBACS does field operations, investigations, customer services and support, veterinary medical services, kennel care, emergency management, training and administration.

While each service is an important pillar to the community, customer services and the Support Adoption Center are the most important to Emily Venegas, a CSULB student who adopted her furry best friend from LBACS.

“We adopted Ashya, my cat, two years ago at LBACS and I’m so thankful to have her in my life,” Venegas said. “I was never a cat lover until I met her.”

Ashya is an orange Tabby who enjoys car rides, ear scratches and treats.

“One of her favorite things to do is hop on a car ride with me to Starbucks and order a cataccino,” Venegas said.

Stories like these warm the heart of LBACS Bureau Manager Staycee Dains, who has been with LBACS for two and a half years.

“When a person sees an animal for exactly who they are and makes the commitment to love them forever, I am filled with joy and a sense of purpose,” Dains said.

Dains said the shelter has managed to get almost 800 pets adopted so far this year and encourages CSULB students to volunteer.

“A lot of students can’t adopt because of time and living situation but they miss their connection with animals,” Dains said. “Volunteering is a great way for students to give back, as well as meet their need to connect with pets.”

Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older to participate and must submit an application in-person, online or through mail. Once approved, volunteers must apply for a no-cost volunteer badge and shadow a designated LBACS volunteer.

Weekly adoptions occur Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, eager pet owners must schedule an appointment ahead of time to meet and adopt available pets.

For more information, email them at [email protected] or visit www.longbeach.gov/acs.