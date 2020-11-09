IYA Fact Sheet

School: USC Iovine and Young Academy

Program: Master of Science in Product Innovation

Deadline: Jan 15, 2021 (for Fall 2021 admission)

For more info: https://iovine-young.usc.edu/program/ms-product-innovation.html

What:

USC Iovine and Young Academy’s Master of Science in Product Innovation (MSPRIN) offers a revolutionary new degree for advanced students wishing to pursue product design for the 21st century. The program reimagines the traditional concept of a product to encompass not just physical objects but also virtual, multi-dimensional and cross-platform devices, environments and experiences.

Building on collaborative design methodologies, students will learn to take ideas from concept through prototyping, funding, manufacturing, marketing and distribution to launch products that address the needs of a technology-enhanced global society. Strong emphasis is placed on collaborations between student teams and IYA’s network of leading industry partners to provide students real-world challenges for enhanced learning.

Students can tailor their degree path to specific career needs and outcomes and define their own course for inventing the future.

Who:

Utilizing IYA’s signature cohort model, students from diverse backgrounds and areas of practice including design, engineering, computer science, architecture, and visual and interactive media combine knowledge and experience to ideate, develop and launch a new generation of 21st century products.

When:

The deadline for fall 2021 applications is Jan 15, 2021.

Upcoming Info Sessions: https://applyto.usc.edu/portal/iyacad_grad

How to Apply:

Visit https://iovine-young.usc.edu/program/ms-product-innovation.html

About IYA:

The USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy was founded in 2013 with a visionary gift from entrepreneurs Jimmy Iovine and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young, to establish a new school to nurture critical thinking and unbridled creativity at the intersection of four essential areas: arts and design; engineering and computer science; business and venture management; and communication. As innovators who are well-prepared for an ever-changing global landscape, IYA students are creating global award-winning products and launching product-based companies that have garnered the attention of big tech, investors, and leading publications.